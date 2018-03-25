Sea rescuers have recovered the bodies of two of the three men who drowned during a church sea baptism at Monwabisi beach in False Bay in the Western Cape on Sunday morning.

The body of the third victim is still missing.

Vaugh Seconds‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Strandfontein‚ said it was believed the men had been swept out to sea by rip currents.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said that while conducting a baptism‚ two of the church members had got into difficulty in the water.

He said a member of the public had apparently jumped into the water in an attempt to try to rescue them‚ ending in all three men drowning. It is unclear if the third man was a church member.

Seconds said his duty crew had been activated at 8.01am on Sunday morning by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following reports from Metro Control (WC Government Health EMS) of a drowning at Monwabisi.