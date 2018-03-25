A 39-year-old woman collapsed and died at the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s office in Durban on Saturday morning‚ the public broadcaster said.

It said the woman was visiting the SABC office when she collapsed in the reception area.

“The SABC staff members called the ambulance‚ paramedics and the police. The woman was certified dead due to natural causes at around 11.30am by the paramedics‚” public broadcaster said in a statement.

It said the police had notified the woman’s family about her death.

“The matter is now in the hands of the law enforcement agencies.”

The woman's name was not released.