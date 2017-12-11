As the festive season begins‚ the tragedy of drowning looms over every family hanging out near a body of water and even those storing water in open containers during the crippling drought.

At the close of each year‚ there are on average 200 drownings in the Western Cape alone‚ with December often accounting for the lion’s share of that number.

Now‚ a research team has revealed who is most at risk‚ where and when. It has also come up with the country’s first ever preventative framework.

This could possibly lead to “new municipal bylaws and other enforcement mechanisms”‚ some of which would be related to private pools‚ Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said.

He added that the province was “concerned” about such high death tolls‚ especially when about 40% of victims were younger than 14.

This is why the provincial government commissioned the South African Medical Research Council‚ along with other stakeholders‚ to conduct the research.

The first risk factor‚ according to the report‚ is any public holiday - of which the festive season has many (December 16‚ 25‚ 26 and January 1).

The age group most at risk are children under five years old‚ and it isn’t simply pools‚ beaches and rivers that are a threat. Open storage containers are too.