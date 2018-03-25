Three men drown during church sea baptism

Dyason said a member of the public went into the water to try to rescue them. All three men drowned. It is unclear if the third man was a church member.

“Two bodies are still missing and one was recovered.”

Dyason said baptisms are common along the False Bay coastline.

“I was in St. James this morning and I saw another baptism being conducted there‚” Dyason said.

“It’s not the first time that people drown during these baptisms.”

The police and the fire department were currently on the scene‚ he added.