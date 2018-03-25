South Africa

Three men drown during church sea baptism

By Nico Gous - 25 March 2018 - 12:08
Three men drowned on Sunday morning in Cape Town after a baptism went wrong.
Three men drowned on Sunday morning in Cape Town after a baptism went wrong.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three men drowned on Sunday morning in Cape Town when a church sea baptism went wrong.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said the incident happened at about 7.45am close to Monwabisi near Khayelitsha.

“While conducting the baptism‚ two of the church members got into difficulty in the water.”

17-year-old declared dead after drowning

A teenage drowning victim was declared dead after intensive efforts to save his life in the coastal suburb of Melkbosstrand north of Cape Town on ...
News
2 months ago

Dyason said a member of the public went into the water to try to rescue them. All three men drowned. It is unclear if the third man was a church member.

“Two bodies are still missing and one was recovered.”

Dyason said baptisms are common along the False Bay coastline.

“I was in St. James this morning and I saw another baptism being conducted there‚” Dyason said.

“It’s not the first time that people drown during these baptisms.”

The police and the fire department were currently on the scene‚ he added.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X