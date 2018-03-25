South Africa

Zuma court date set

By Karyn Maughan - 25 March 2018 - 17:39
Former president Jacob Zuma will appear in court for corruption charges on April 6.

The National Prosecuting Authority has been cautious about commenting on the time and place for Zuma’s Court appearance‚ but sources close to the case have told said  that the date has been confirmed by the state and defence.

A summons is expected to be issued for Zuma’s appearance on Monday. The former head of state will face 16 charges‚ including fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

It is unclear exactly which court Zuma will appear in. 

Zuma’s legal team is expected to challenge prosecuting boss Shaun Abrahams’ decision to proceed with the case against him in the coming days. But he’s also embroiled in a legal battle over whether the state should continue to fund his defence.

