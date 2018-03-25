

Former president Jacob Zuma will appear in court for corruption charges on April 6.

The National Prosecuting Authority has been cautious about commenting on the time and place for Zuma’s Court appearance‚ but sources close to the case have told said that the date has been confirmed by the state and defence.

A summons is expected to be issued for Zuma’s appearance on Monday. The former head of state will face 16 charges‚ including fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.