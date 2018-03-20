They are known as izinkabi -— assassins who carry out hits in the taxi industry then disappear into the rural obscurity of KwaZulu-Natal.

And they are among the men and women who contributed to a sharp increase in assassinations last year.

Many izinkabi come from Msinga‚ in deep gorges of the Tugela and Buffalo rivers‚ making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to find them.

A new report by the University of Cape Town — entitled The Rule of the Gun: Hits and assassinations in South Africa 2000-2017 — has unmasked the dark world of contract killings.

Researchers from the Centre for Criminology at the university as well as the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime established that the demand for hitmen is highest in the taxi industry.

And most assassinations took place in KwaZulu-Natal (40%)‚ followed by Gauteng (24%) and the Western Cape (14%). According to the report‚ izinkabi are sought after by taxi bosses in Gauteng to silence conflicts in the minibus taxi industry.

While they disappear after the job is done‚ they play a more “conspicuous and powerful role” in their own province.

“They tend to remain in the urban centres‚ particularly in hostels‚ and when they need money they enforce their demands‚ such as extorting a taxi from a boss for whom they carried out a hit‚” the report said.