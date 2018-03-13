Court interdicts three students from acting illegally.

Only three Walter Sisulu University students were on Tuesday interdicted from acting illegally in ongoing protests that have been characterised by violence at three of the university’s campuses.

The university sought an interdict against the general student body to prohibit incidents of damage and theft of property‚ assault and the disruption of academic activities at its Butterworth‚ Mthatha and Buffalo City campuses.

But‚ even though the matter was unopposed in the Grahamstown High Court‚ Judge Jeremy Pickering wanted the university to address him on an earlier judgment in terms of which the court in 2016 denied Rhodes University a general interdict against people identified only as “students”.

In that particular matter Rhodes had identified the students against which it wanted an interdict as “students engaging in unlawful activities” during protests against sexual violence. Judge Murray Lowe ruled this identification of the group as “absurdly wide”. He said a blanket order against all student protesters regardless of their intention and participation in unlawful conduct was unsupportable.

In the WSU matter the students are defined even more widely as the “general student body”.