As a father of two sons‚ Emtee has said that one of the things he would never do intentionally is smoke in front of other people's underage kids.

A controversial Twitter account‚ @AdvBarryRoux‚ alleged that Emtee "happily" smoked weed in front of a group of kids who were his fans.

Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he won't deny that he was smoking a cigar when a group of kids approached for pictures‚ but said it was not intentional.

"No man‚ it was all a misunderstanding‚ yes I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids. The person who claimed they saw me smoking‚ didn't actually see what was going on. They must have been passing by and just assumed I smoked in front of those kids but that was not the case."

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker has always been a big hit with kids who often sing along to his catchy choruses.