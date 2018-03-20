The city advised overnight that there would be no Harambee bus service today due to the taxi industry strike.

"The taxi industry in Ekurhuleni has given the City notice that its members will be embarking on a march . . . Due to this anticipated industrial action‚ which will take place throughout Ekurhuleni‚ CoE bus services will be suspended as a precautionary measure for day – following a threat of violence‚" the local authority said. "Commuters are encouraged to seek alternative modes of transport."

Management of O. R. Tambo International Airport advised passengers travelling to the airport of possible disruptions to road access by protesting taxi drivers.

Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said the protest action could involve attempts to obstruct the R21 and R24 freeways as well as rail links with the objective of disrupting access to the airport.

“We would advise passengers‚ especially those taking early flights‚ to anticipate delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances‚” said Gunkel-Keuler.

In the event of blockades‚ Gunkel-Keuler said contingency plans would be activated in order to minimise possible disruption to access to the airport precinct.

The aim of the protest action is to highlight grievances of the Ekurhuleni Taxi Industry (ETI)‚ under the Ekurhuleni leadership of both the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA)‚ against the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. The groups plan to protest what they say are delays in the roll-out of the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport System.