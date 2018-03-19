About 500 University of KwaZulu-Natal students downed pens on Monday in protest against living conditions and security issues at their places of accommodation.

Lectures at the university’s Westville campus were disrupted after protesting students pulled others out of class to voice their dismay over various issues‚ including unreliable wi-fi and expensive meals.

Many claim they have not yet received National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFas) funding‚ in keep with former president Jacob Zuma’s declaration of free tertiary education for deserving students. They also complained about their campus cafeteria being too expensive.

Student representative council head Fulufhelo T’tsi‚ said: “As it stands there are so many students who have not received their funding. Some of them are coming to us for assistance. We are actually contributing from our own pockets so that they can eat. This is not how it is supposed to be. There is money that has been put aside for these first-year students.