Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has cautioned the Economic Freedom Fighters that voters‚ including their own‚ will punish them severely if they return Nelson Mandela Bay to the ANC.

The EFF has moved a motion of no confidence in DA Mayor Athol Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Speaking after a two-day meeting of the DA’s federal executive on Saturday‚ Maimane warned that if the motion succeeds‚ which he said was not guaranteed‚ the EFF “will have handed the metro back to the same corrupt ANC that brought that metro to its knees”.

“The EFF must know that voters‚ even their own voters‚ will punish them severely for returning the metro to the corrupt ANC‚ just as it is slowly emerging from the legacy of twenty years of corruption‚” he asserted.