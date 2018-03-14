EFF won't back down on Trollip motion.

The EFF will not divert from its plan to table a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip next month.

In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday‚ Ndlozi said the results of the 2016 municipal elections were a clear indication by the people of the metro that no one deserved to be mayor.

“These results applied to him [Trollip]. There’s no double standard that we’re going to apply here. The EFF reserves its right to table a motion of no confidence‚” he said. Ndlozi said Trollip’s comment that Malema had never been to Nelson Mandela Bay since the elections demonstrated his arrogance that they had been warning the mayor about.

“Why doesn’t he recognise the public representatives here in Nelson Mandela as part of the life of the EFF?” Ndlozi said. “The issue on the table will remain for us. The debate is about the DA’s stand on the expropriation of land without compensation and we will not divert from this.