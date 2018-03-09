South Africa

Bunking councillors exposed in report

By Siyamtanda Capa - 09 March 2018 - 10:23
Bunking councillor Andile Lungisa exposed in report
Image: PEGGY NKOMO

The ANC's Andile Lungisa failed to attend a single Nelson Mandela Bay committee meeting in his first 10 months as a councillor.

He topped the list of council offenders who bunked a number of standing committee meetings between August 2016 and June last year. The others are Samantha Beynon (DA)‚ Thoko Tshangela (UDM)‚ Lodewyk Gallant (DA) and Litho Suka (ANC)‚ who reportedly attended only half of some of the sittings they were required to.

According to the metro's annual report for the 2016-17 financial year‚ Lungisa failed to attend a single human settlements portfolio meeting. The report found that the rest of the city councillors recorded excellent attendance‚ ranging between 80% and 100%.

Lungisa‚ who previously served on the infrastructure and engineering committee‚ denied missing all the meetings‚ claiming he had been absent from only one.

"The person who wrote that my attendance was 0% is crazy‚" he said. "Only three meetings were scheduled since I was deployed and I attended two."

Lungisa said he could not attend the third meeting as he had to attend a community meeting in Ward 48‚ in Uitenhage.

However‚ human settlements committee chairman Nqaba Bhanga said Lungisa had not attended any committee meetings in the 2016-17 year.

"The report is a true reflection of what has happened‚" he said.

