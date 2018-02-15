The controversial artist who painted an explicit artwork of then-president Jacob Zuma sitting on Nelson Mandela’s lap has made an appearance at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton for an art installation on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape artist Andile Mabulu is no stranger to stirring controversy. While some find his work distasteful and disrespectful‚ there are those who applaud his courage. David Kutu‚ who witnessed the erection of the artwork‚ said the artist’s work is “not for the faint-hearted”.

“I derived this from the responses I saw from people‚ especially older people. Some were very [annoyed]. There was a mixed reaction but after asking him what he is trying to convey to the nation‚ you make sense of it all.”

In his explanation of the painting‚ Mabulu “made it clear that everything that former state president Nelson Mandela stood for‚ the Jacob Zuma leadership took away. Hence in one of his paintings‚ Mandela is in tears. That tore me apart as well‚” Kutu said.