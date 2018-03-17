Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane popped champagne after the announcement on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma would get his day in court.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ who was one of the whistle-blowers‚ also expressed joy at the news‚ saying she was ready to testify against Zuma.

"I feel vindicated that after so many years this matter will finally go to court. It was on the 9th September 1999 when I went to Parliament and blew the whistle and asked for an investigation." De Lille said in a statement.

"I was contacted by the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] about three months ago‚ asking me if I will be prepared to be a witness should they decide to charge Zuma. I said yes I would testify."

De Lille said it was a pity that it had taken millions of rands of taxpayers’ money to reach a decision to charge Zuma.