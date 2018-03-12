South Africa

Police mum as Johannesburg businessman is kidnapped

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 12 March 2018 - 15:28
Reports have emerged that a Johannesburg businessman was kidnapped on Saturday.

While police are being mum on the incident‚ anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee confirmed that the kidnapping has taken place.

“#Kidnappings Viral messages are being circulated. I can confirm that a Johannesburg businessman was kidnapped on Saturday. A few weeks ago‚ a Durban businessman was also taken and he is still missing. @MakeSAsafe” Abramjee tweeted.

This publication  understands that the man’s car was found abandoned a few kilometres away from his business.

Police refused to disclose information on the case‚ saying it was “sensitive”.

In December‚ Limpopo police rescued a Thohoyandou businessman while his alleged kidnapping was in progress. He was not harmed.

In another incident‚ Shabir Carrim‚ a prominent Pretoria businessman went missing‚ and was later found after 137 days. Carrim was hospitalised after the ordeal.

