Parents of sexual assault victims 'ridiculed' by police

Parents of the two Soweto girl victims who were allegedly sexually molested by a police officer are complaining of being ridiculed and mistreated by officers.

They said they had to wait for four hours at Orlando East police station on Tuesday before their case was opened against the police officer.

This is after a police officer tasked with investigating allegations of sexual abuse of 87 girls at AB Xuma Primary School allegedly also sexually molested two of the victims, aged seven and eight.

