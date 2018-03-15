Zuma's legal fees more than double the R15m cited by Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma spent far more than R15.3-million fighting his corruption prosecution – with answers to parliamentary questions revealing that the total amount spent on Zuma's so-called Stalingrad campaign was an estimated R32.4-million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday that Zuma had spent R15.3-million battling the Democratic Alliance's case that the decision not to prosecute him was irrational and should be set aside. That case was launched in May 2009‚ the date that EFF leader Julius Malema identified as a starting point when he sought answers about how much state money had been spent on Zuma's legal fees.

But Advocate Ben Winks‚ who has spent over a year trying to determine just how much Zuma's litigation has cost the state‚ points out that answers to parliamentary questions from a series of justice ministers reveal the true extent of Zuma's corruption defence spending.

This comes as Malema said in Parliament that the EFF's estimates were that legal fees spent defending Zuma amounted to R64-million – a figure Ramaphosa said he wasn't aware of.