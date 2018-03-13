Zuma spent R15.3m of taxpayers’ money to avoid prosecution

Former President Jacob Zuma spent R15.3-million in his battle to avoid prosecution - all funded by the taxpayer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa disclosed this information to the Democratic Alliance on Tuesday‚ in a bid to settle legal action brought by the party over Zuma's refusal to disclose his legal fees in the so-called Spy Tapes case.

The State Attorney indicated that Ramaphosa intends to disclose this information in Parliament on Wednesday‚ in response to questions from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema also wants to know "on what legal provision(s) or policy did the State rely when using state resources to fund the former President's legal costs?"

Zuma steadfastly avoided answering DA leader Mmusi Maimane's questions about how much his so-called Stalingrad campaign has cost taxpayers.

And that may be because he has agreed to pay back the money if he's convicted.