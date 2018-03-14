Zuma must pay back the money (again)‚ DA demands.

The DA has started a legal process to force former president Jacob Zuma to pay back more than R15-million in taxpayers’ money which was used to fight “personal” legal battles.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane told a media briefing at parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday that any agreements between Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa on the state covering Zuma’s legal fees must be made public.

“We have received confirmation that Zuma paid R15-million of taxpayers’ money on his personal case‚” said Maimane.

He was referring to Zuma’s corruption case in the mid-2000s‚ before he was president‚ which collapsed when the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges.

“It appears that this R15.3-million in legal fees was spent irregularly and unlawfully‚ as the case relates to Jacob Zuma in his personal capacity for crimes allegedly committed before he was president‚” said Maimane.