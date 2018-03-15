South Africa

‘Invisible hand’ at play in SAA suspensions

By Sabelo Skiti - 15 March 2018 - 07:50
‘Invisible hand’ at play in SAA suspensions.
‘Invisible hand’ at play in SAA suspensions.
Image: FILE PHOTO

Battle-scarred South African Airways (SAA) has launched a damage-control exercise after it suspended two executives‚ including chief financial officer (CFO) Phumeza Nhantsi‚ who is said to have had a very close relationship with the banks.

Officials from the state-owned airline will soon meet creditors and its shareholders to explain its decision to suspend Nhantsi and CEO of SAA subsidiary SAA Technical Musa Zwane.

The suspensions on Monday were pending disciplinary action by SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana‚ according to a media release issued on Tuesday.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the airline’s board had resolved at its last gathering to institute disciplinary proceedings against the two.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Dudu Myeni: 'I appear to be treated like a criminal'

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni says she being treated “like a criminal” by a parliamentary committee probing state capture.
News
2 days ago

Guptas and Myeni dodge state capture inquiry

The Gupta brothers and former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni have been accused of showing an “unacceptable disregard” for parliament for not putting in ...
News
2 days ago

Parliamentary committee waiting for Myeni's medical certificate

Parliament’s public enterprises committee is still waiting for a medical certificate from former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu ...
News
6 days ago

SAA financials delayed even further

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba has asked for parliament’s approval for a further delay in submitting the 2017-'18 financial statements of embattled ...
Business
20 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X