SAA financials delayed even further.

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba has asked for parliament’s approval for a further delay in submitting the 2017-'18 financial statements of embattled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA).

He has asked for an extension until April 30 at the latest.

In a letter to speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete‚ which was tabled on Thursday‚ Gigaba said that outstanding "technical accounting matters" raised by the external auditors — the auditor-general — had still not been resolved. The same reason was behind the notice given by Gigaba to Mbete in September for the late filing of the SAA annual financial statements.