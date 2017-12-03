The Democratic Alliance says it finds it incomprehensible that the hard-won steps towards saving SAA can be so recklessly undermined by the proposal to move the embattled airline from the finance ministry to the transport ministry‚ a ministry that has “so fouled up the e-toll saga”.

What makes such a proposal even worse‚ the party says‚ is the news that “disgraced” former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been appointed as a “special” advisor to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi‚ a close ally of President Jacob Zuma.

“Despite any rules that may preclude her from interfering in SAA affairs‚ Ms Myeni will likely ignore these and meddle in the affairs of the airline‚” said DA deputy spokesman on finance Alf Lees.