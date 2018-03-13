In many countries‚ men are paid – on average and across all sectors – more generously than women.

South Africa is no exception when it comes to an analysis of pay across the continent. Code for Africa has built an online tool that allows users to explore the gender pay gap between men and women in Africa.

You can explore the tool here.

The tool uses data contained in the Global Gender Gap report for 2017‚ compiled by the World Economic Forum‚ which captures the magnitude of gender-based disparities in 144 countries.

Specifically‚ the report looks at the differences between men and women in four key areas: health‚ economics‚ politics and education.

The tool uses “estimated earned income data” from the report and is not designed to give breakdowns for each industry. Instead it captures the average gender gap.