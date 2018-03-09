Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has explained comments she made during a panel discussion at a ANC Women’s League dialogue on International Women’s Day in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

She said she called on leaders in government to use gender budgeting as a tool for economic emancipation of women.

"Gender budgeting is a way for governments to promote equality through fiscal policy. It involves analysing a budget’s differing impacts on men and women and allocating money accordingly‚ as well as setting targets - such as equal school enrolment for girls - and directing funds to meet them‚" Dlamini-Zuma said in a statement.

The ANCWL being an organized body of women within the African National Congress needs to put forward policies that lead the emancipation of women‚ the statement said.

"This is a concrete issue we can mobilize around as women the 2019/2020 budget must incorporate gender budgeting. As we go and check our voting credentials this weekend women within the ranks of the ANCWL will use gender budgeting as a mobilization tool‚” said Dlamini-Zuma.