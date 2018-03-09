Sisters with Blisters: March in March for women

Thousands of South Africans set to take part in the annual 1st for Women Sisters with Blisters walk in Johannesburg on Saturday March 10.

Now in its 12th year running, the walk is dedicated to the upliftment, advancement and empowerment of women.

The theme for this year’s #SisterWithBlisters walk is ‘together let’s #GiveAbuseTheBoot’.

On the heels of International Women's Day, which took place yesterday, event organizers feel it is the perfect opportunity to show strength in numbers and unite with all women from around the world and show support for the international sisterhood.

“When you’re joined by others who support you, your resolve and spirit strengthens. That is the essence of this year’s 1st for Women Sisters with Blisters walk. We want to walk together because when we come together and unite in our efforts we’ll achieve more than if we go it alone. For our mothers, for our sisters, for our daughters, for our girlfriends, for you, for women,” said Casey Rousseau, Marketing Manager at 1st for Women Insurance.