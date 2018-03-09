Sisters with Blisters: March in March for women

Health

The 1st for Women Sisters with Blisters walk will take place on Saturday March 10 in Johannesburg. 
Thousands of South Africans set to take part in the annual 1st for Women Sisters with Blisters walk in Johannesburg on Saturday March 10. 

Now in its 12th year running, the walk is dedicated to the upliftment, advancement and empowerment of women.

The theme for this year’s #SisterWithBlisters walk is ‘together let’s #GiveAbuseTheBoot’.

On the heels of International Women's Day, which took place yesterday, event organizers feel it is the perfect opportunity to show strength in numbers and unite with all women from around the world and show support for the international sisterhood.

“When you’re joined by others who support you, your resolve and spirit strengthens. That is the essence of this year’s 1st for Women Sisters with Blisters walk. We want to walk together because when we come together and unite in our efforts we’ll achieve more than if we go it alone. For our mothers, for our sisters, for our daughters, for our girlfriends, for you, for women,” said Casey Rousseau, Marketing Manager at 1st for Women Insurance.

The event aims to provide a platform where South African’s feel ’safe’ to voice their views.

“The scourge of women abuse in South Africa, whether it is emotional, physical, economical, as well as the inequalities of women which we see on a daily basis, are not going to disappear,” says Boni Mchunu General Manager of East Coast Radio.

“We have to keep talking about it, sharing our stories and showing our support if we want to start making a lasting difference. We have to do it together, because together we are stronger.”

Funds raised from the events will be donated to three non-profit organisations including: Lawyers Against Abuse, in Gauteng, and the Centre for Community and Justice Development in KwaZulu-Natal.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse will also be a beneficiary of the funds raised.

