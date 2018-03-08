Nearly one third (29%) of senior roles in South Africa are now filled by women‚ but it is concerning that one in five local businesses (20%) still have no women at all in senior positions‚ the 2018 Grant Thornton International Business Report shows.

The report‚ drawn from 4‚995 interviews conducted between July and December 2017‚ was published on Thursday to coincide with International Women’s Day (March 8).

Commenting on the SA findings‚ Lee-Anne Bac‚ director at Grant Thornton Johannesburg‚ said: “The percentage of women in senior management teams has‚ on average‚ been rising slowly but steadily from 26% in 2014. There are still too many businesses without a single woman in their senior management team‚ however‚ and this needs to be addressed.”

Peter Bodin‚ global chief executive officer of Grant Thornton International Ltd‚ said in a statement he believes that gender balanced businesses will be able better to handle the disruption facing every sector.

More diverse teams make better decisions and are more resilient‚ he argues.

“Businesses with all-male leadership teams need to act fast if they are to stay competitive‚” said Bac.