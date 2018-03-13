“Indeed‚ the city admitted to me that there was an error. The city introduced a new valuation model. They appointed service providers... in the course of the introduction of that new valuation model‚ there was a huge over-valuing of properties.

"By that time‚ the city had isolated 8 000 properties in certain parts of the city‚ largely in the eastern part. They have ordered that those properties must be revalued.

“They [city] acknowledge that yes there was a mistake but you know that 8 000 is only [about] 1% of the 879 000 properties on the Johannesburg valuation roll. We agreed with the mayor that whereas they have isolated 8 000‚ they will also deal with all the rest [of complaints]. If any member of the public‚ ratepayer‚ property owner‚ is still aggrieved‚ they need to follow the right procedure‚” Makhura said.

The new valuation roll‚ published last month‚ caused havoc in Johannesburg as property owners complained that their immovable assets had been over-valued way above market prices.

Some of the property owners brought evidence of how the new general valuation roll raised their property as high as 1000% in value.

The city has opened up about valuation problems and asked property owners to follow due process and make objections.

Objections can be done online and also in person.