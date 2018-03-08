Black women must do it for themselves and each other.

If I as a woman have vowed to believe any woman over a man, how do I do this when it is a man I love? How good are we as women, in supporting women who come into our families via our uncles, brothers and cousins? Where does "blood is thicker than water" begin and where does it end? Also, the more I think about this saying, the more manipulative it sounds to me.

It feels as though it was designed and engineered as a cloak to hide the sins of the ones we love.

We have to learn to hold these men accountable, even if it means publicly. We can no longer be held hostage by "what will people say" at the expense of abused women.

The perpetrators ought to be thinking about that before they violate people. And the truth is, they know they can do these things because their mothers, fathers and siblings will protect them.

Protect them by holding bogus family meetings where the rights of the man are further asserted. For far too long women have been oppressed under the guise of tradition; it simply must stop.

So what are we to do, as agents of change? You start by using your voice. You may not win, but perpetrators do not deserve to be comfortable. Make it known that you will not be at the same family gathering with your uncle who was accused or convicted of rape.

It makes no sense to have every mother at the gathering constantly checking to see if her daughter is within sight while he drinks and socialise freely. Choose the little girls over him, always. They are the ones who need protection from him, not the other way round.

Let your brother know that if he hits his wife, you will personally drive his wife to the police station to report him and, if you can, give her shelter. While you can't match his physical strength, you can use your voice and your actions against him.

You won't succeed in telling your aunt she is not your uncle's servant, but tell your uncle to make his own food when she is not feeling well.

When they try to remind you of family ties and loyalty, remind them that love is not blind. And it applies and holds for familial love especially. We will free each other.