Paramedics say approximately 200 people sustained minor to moderate injuries in a train crash that occurred in Germiston on Tuesday morning.

Metrorail had earlier placed the number of the injured at 30.

"ER24 paramedics‚ along with various other services‚ arrived on the scene to find scores of commuters walking around on the scene. Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found that one of the carriages had derailed but had not overturned‚" said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Paramedics and EMS set up a triage area and began assessing the patients. Approximately 200 people were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately‚ no fatalities were found on the scene‚" he said.