If you should be at school and you're not‚ then former president Jacob Zuma wants you arrested or taken to an island and forced to finish your studies.

The former president made a call that loitering school children should be arrested in addition to a controversial suggestion that free school education must now be made compulsory.

He stopped short of calling for the reinstatement of corporal punishment‚ which was abolished by the Schools Act of 1996‚ saying things were wrong because children were not being punished if they were wrong.

Zuma made the controversial call during his keynote address at a gala dinner organised by the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday night.

Zuma said errant children must be taken to nearby islands where colleges must be built to force them to get educated until they finished school.