South Africa

Atul Gupta gets his R10-million back

By Staff Reporter - 09 March 2018 - 13:31
Atul Gupta.
Atul Gupta.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Controversial Gupta brother Atul Gupta has been given R10-million back after it was frozen in his account following a court application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

On Friday‚ the High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that the money be unfrozen.

This was part of a ruling which also saw the preservation order of R220-million – which the AFU said was the proceeds of crime linked to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State - slashed dramatically to R40-million.

This is a developing story.

