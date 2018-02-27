Former president Jacob Zuma made a surprise appearance at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zuma‚ who resigned from the country's highest office on February 14‚ arrived to ululation and loud applause from Zulu maidens resplendent in colourful traditional attire‚ who had formed a guard of honour in anticipation of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king will officially open the provincial legislature on Tuesday before Premier Willies Mchunu delivers his state of the province address on Wednesday.

Zuma was visiting KZN for a few days after he was recalled by the ANC recently. However‚ he is still going to return to Pretoria‚ as he has been give some time to pack his belongings before retiring to Nkandla.