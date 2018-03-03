Want to know just how hard President Cyril Ramaphosa had to work to unite the country after the reign of his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma? Just look at how much time he dedicated to the topic in his inaugural state of the nation address.

This is exactly what Laura Grant and Alastair Otter of the Media Hack Collective did. The pair found that Ramaphosa dedicated 474 words of his Sona to nation building‚ compared to just 180 words on the topic used by Zuma in what turned out to be his last Sona in 2017.

“Social cohesion/nation building was right up there too because the new president has to win back the trust of a disillusioned electorate bruised by a constant barrage of ‘state capture’ headlines‚” the pair wrote in analysis published by Passmark.org.za.

This appears to show that Ramaphosa was pushing a specific agenda after the difficult Zuma years.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated a substantial chunk of his first state of the nation address in Parliament on February 16‚ 2018‚ to persuading South Africans to put ‘the era of discord‚ disunity and disillusionment’ behind them. ‘A new dawn is upon us‚’ he said‚” Grant and Otter said.