Based on everything we’ve been told about listeriosis‚ Glenda Warmback had very little chance of contracting it.

The 61-year-old grandmother was the healthiest she’d been in years‚ according to her husband Keith.

She had no immune system challenges and she never ate any of the foods that have been linked to what has been confirmed as the source of the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak – polony and other ready-to-eat “cold meats”.

Yet on December 22 she got what she assumed was a “tummy bug” and by Christmas morning she was dead. Hospital blood tests revealed that she’d had acute listeriosis.

“You can imagine the emotional roller coaster we were on‚” Warmback says.

“It was supposed to be a time of great joy for the family – Glenda had just met our year-old granddaughter‚ visiting from the US for the first time‚ and we were looking forward to a wonderful Christmas together.

“Instead we were plunged into catastrophic grief and bewilderment.”

The family suspect the culprit was a meal Warmback ate at a national chain shortly before she fell ill‚ but as listeriosis symptoms can manifest any time between three and 70 days after eating contaminated food‚ the list of possible sources is long and they may never know for sure.