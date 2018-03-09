Estate agent Vicki Momberg will go to jail for her racist rant - if the state has its way.

Momberg shot to notoriety after a video of her ranting about k****rs‚ filmed shortly after she was the victim of a February 2016 smash and grab in Northriding‚ Johannesburg‚ went viral.

In that video‚ she used the k-word 48 times.

She was convicted of four counts of crimen injuria related to the incident‚ in which she verbally abused the black police officials who attempted to assist her‚ calling Constable David Clement Mkhondo a "useless k****r".