The biggest public sector union in the country‚ the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)‚ will embark on an indefinite strike at Department of Water and Sanitation offices and facilities nationwide from Thursday.

The strike will affect the construction of dams as well as service delivery at the department’s offices.

Although water provision is mainly the responsibility of municipalities‚ Nehawu claimed the withdrawal of their members' labour would halt the delivery of water from dams to other sources across the country.

The union announced on Wednesday that the strike was over corruption‚ maladministration and unfavourable working conditions.

The union’s demands include that the department cease using contractors in its projects since they were allegedly the gateway to “corruption and looting” in the department.