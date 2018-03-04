One factory has been blamed as the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis - the Enterprise polony factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo.

This emerged at a media conference on Sunday at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg.

The world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis has occurred in South Africa with 180 confirmed deaths and just under 1‚000 laboratory confirmed cases.

Environmental Health Practitioners‚ members of the Department of Health and World Health Organisation technical advisors visited the Enterprise factory and took samples from it.

16 samples tested positive for the listeria monocytogenes strain ST6 that caused the outbreak. The DNA results of the bacteria were confirmed late on Saturday night by the NICD.

“The environmental swabs indicated massive listeria contamination‚” said Rufaro Chatora World Health Organisation country representative.

Samples from two other factories have tested positive for the listeria bacteria.

The Rainbow Chicken Limited factory in Wolweburg in Sasolburg also had listeria in its factory‚ but it is not the same source of the outbreak. Its polony products have been recalled by the National Consumer Commission.

A second Enterprise factory in Germiston tested positive for listeria‚ but the strain of listeria is not yet known as testing is continuing. It can take five days of testing to identify the DNA strain of listeria.