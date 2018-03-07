Recently re-appointed minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday said that Atul Gupta was not a South African citizen – but the publication has proof that Atul is in fact a citizen.

Contained in thousands of #GuptaLeaks emails is a copy of Atul’s South African passport. The date of issue is July 31‚ 2015‚ and the document is valid for 10 years.

Under "Nationality"‚ the passport lists Atul as "South African". Non-citizens cannot apply for passports.

Gigaba‚ who was home affairs minister between May 2014 and March 2017‚ made pronouncements on the citizenship of Atul while clarifying allegations that he had treated Atul’s older brother Ajay and his family preferentially when Ajay‚ his mother Angoori‚ wife Shevani and two sons‚ Surya and Kamal Singhala‚ applied for naturalisation in 2013.

The application was rejected‚ Gigaba explained‚ because Angoori Gupta had spent more than 90 days out of the country since the granting of her permanent residency permit in 2003.

According to regulations‚ if a family applies and one member did not qualify for any reason‚ the entire application would then be denied.

Gigaba and home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni were providing feedback at a media briefing following meetings the pair had with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to answer questions over the Gupta’s naturalisation.

Gigaba said he was “happy” the issue was now resolved and was confident the committee had accepted their explanations.