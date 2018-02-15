Atul Gupta escapes Hawks' claws

As the Hawks swooped on the Guptas' Saxonwold, Johannesburg, compound yesterday morning seeking high-profile suspects they found instead a "warm bed" - a sign that someone had awoken and fled.

Sowetan's sister publication Times Select now understands from two senior officials in the security cluster that the Hawks have issued a warrant for Atul Gupta, thought to have evaded them in yesterday's raids.

The raids resulted in four arrests - including other Gupta family members and several business associates.

It is understood the Hawks are also seeking assistance to extradite some of the Gupta family members and their associates who are thought to be overseas.