South Africa has just one environmental health practitioner per 30‚000 people‚ three times fewer than the ratio recommended by the World Health Organisation.

In the wake of the world’s worst ever listeriosis outbreak – in which at least 190 have died and close to 1‚000 infected – questions are now being asked about whether South Africa has enough people checking the health and safety standards for food production. It seems that‚ at least in terms of the number of environmental health practitioners‚ the country is far missing the mark.

The World Health Organisation recommends a ratio of one environmental eealth practitioner for every 10‚000 citizens – but South African Institute of Environmental Health president Dr Selva Mudaly said South Africa is currently closer to one for every 30‚000 South Africans.

“We have not met that requirement because of finances and other requirements besides environmental health. There’s water‚ there’s sanitation. So a municipality has many challenges‚” he said.