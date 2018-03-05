How two Guptas managed to escape
The fight between the Hawks and the NPA over state capture investigations has blown the lid on how the Hawks were forced not to announce a warrant of arrest for Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh in a bid to lure them back into the country.
Times Select has it on good authority that a warrant of arrest was issued for Atul and Rajesh‚ specifically in relation to the Estina Dairy Project in the Free State‚ alongside a Chinese businesswoman.
But‚ because of the NPA’s delay in giving the arrests the go-ahead‚ the pair had already left the country for Dubai and India‚ sources said.