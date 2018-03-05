The fight between the Hawks and the NPA over state capture investigations has blown the lid on how the Hawks were forced not to announce a warrant of arrest for Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh in a bid to lure them back into the country.

Times Select has it on good authority that a warrant of arrest was issued for Atul and Rajesh‚ specifically in relation to the Estina Dairy Project in the Free State‚ alongside a Chinese businesswoman.

But‚ because of the NPA’s delay in giving the arrests the go-ahead‚ the pair had already left the country for Dubai and India‚ sources said.

