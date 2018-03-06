South Africa

In his own words: Tiger Brands CEO on the defensive in wake of listeriosis outrage

By Ernest Mabuza - 06 March 2018 - 06:48
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall.
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall spent more than an hour on Monday explaining how the company’s subsidiary‚ Enterprise‚ was embroiled in a listeriosis outbreak that has left 180 people dead.

He said the company had tightened up its testing protocols‚ had recalled more products than mandated by the department of health‚ shut the two factories fingered in the probe and‚ perhaps most controversially‚ said there was “no link” between the company and the deaths and refused to apologise or take any blame.

Here are the key quotes from the press conference:

1. On the outbreak and the company’s alleged role

“We are dealing with a very‚ very serious issue that pertains to people’s health and the well-being of our population in South Africa. Any loss of life is tragic. We are all concerned about the outbreak of listeriosis in our country and as the CEO of Tiger Brands‚ it is devastating for me to have our products linked to this outbreak.”

2. On whether the company will take any responsibility for the 180 deaths

“We are taking precautions to protect the consumers. There is no direct link with the deaths to our products that we are aware of at this point. Nothing.”

3. On increasing their testing protocols given the outbreak

“Our products have continually tested below the 10 CFUs (colony-forming units of listeria). Therefore not all products that have detection are harmful to consumers. So that is why we acted as we have. Since the department of health‚ the DTI (department of trade and industry) and NCC (National Consumer Commission) have raised the awareness‚ we have taken the precautions to start detecting zero‚ to watch for zero detection for listeriosis in our products.”

Pick n Pay and Woolworths recall products linked to Listeriosis

Pick n Pay and Woolworths have started recalling all products named as possible culprits in the Listeriosis outbreak
Good Life
1 day ago

4. On whether the facility in Polokwane‚ which was found to be the source of listeria‚ observed good hygiene standards

“All of our results and tests and results indicate that we kept a very high standard of quality protocols within those sites. The expectations going forward is that those standards are significantly increased if there is going to be a zero detection of listeria going forward.”

5. On whether Tiger Brands’ own tests confirmed presence of the fatal surrent ST6 strain of listeria bacteria

“The government did confirm that the ST6 strain was linked to the outbreak. I cannot remember if they had any linkage to the deaths. To be clear‚ we have not found ST6 in our Germiston manufacturing facility. We have not received..our own tests back yet. At this stage‚ we are acting on information we got from the government.”

6. On the financial implications of the recall

“We are busy with financial implications of what it may cost us. We have not got to that detail yet. We don’t have the number yet.”

7. On how Tiger Brands intend to get back consumer trust

“We are not at this stage to even contemplate that. Right now we are thinking about the consumers‚ their health and their safety‚ not the re-establishment of the brand at this point.”

The source of the recent Listeriosis outbreak in the country has been found. Here is what we know so far.

South Africa could see biggest class action following Listeriosis outbreak

South Africa could see one of the biggest class action lawsuits if families of those who died and those hospitalised after contracting Listeriosis ...
News
18 hours ago

Listeria source found - to be announced

The source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis has been found and will be announced later on Sunday.
Good Life
1 day ago

Don't panic if you have eaten Enterprise polony

One factory has been blamed as the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis - the Enterprise polony factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo.
Good Life
1 day ago

7 things to know about listeria

Here's what you need to know about the world’s biggest documented listeriosis outbreak.
News
1 day ago

Schools urged to monitor kids' meals for contaminated meat

“Blame must be placed squarely at the feet of Enterprise Food and Rainbow Chicken for the outbreak."
News
20 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
X