A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack in which one policeman was killed and another wounded in Sunnyside‚ Pretoria‚ on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that the Sunnyside Trio Task Team had followed up on information and traced the 21-year-old suspect to a student residence in Sunnyside.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon‚ less than 24 hours after the incident‚ she said.

“The suspect has been charged with murder and attempted murder and will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”