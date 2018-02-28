South Africa

Police arrest sixth suspect in Ngcobo massacre

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 28 February 2018 - 10:34
A gang of robbers attacked the police station in the small town of Ngcobo, killing five police officers and a soldier.
Eastern Cape police made another arrest on Wednesday morning in connection with the police massacre at the Ngcobo police station a week ago.

Captain Anelisa Feni‚ Hawks Eastern Cape spokeswoman‚ said that the man was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm that forms part of the weapons stolen during the attack.

“This makes him our sixth suspect in custody. He is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court tomorrow‚” said Feni.

Last Wednesday‚ six policemen and an off-duty soldier were killed when gunmen struck at the Ngcobo police station. The suspects stole 10 firearms.

