Western Cape police working with customs officials discovered 19 bags of suspected uncut crystal methamphetamine worth about R30-million after stopping a truck in Parow Industria near Cape Town on Friday night.

The crystal meth as stashed in two fridges inside the truck‚ which came from Johannesburg and was destined for a warehouse in the area‚ police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The discovery was made during a joint operation conducted by members from the Parow visible policing unit with Border police and customs officials.