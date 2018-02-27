The DA has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle‚ saying he had put the ANC first.

Below is the full statement. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of his new cabinet this evening illustrates that the problem in our nation lies with the ANC itself.

The ministers who make up Ramaphosa’s compromised and partially captured cabinet show what we’ve known all along – it’s about the ANC and connected cadres first‚ and the interests of South Africa second. The cabinet remains filled with compromised ministers‚ Gupta loyalists‚ and corruption accused. The quicker we remove the ANC from government‚ the quicker our nation will reach its true potential.

The decision to retain the bloated‚ oversized cabinet means Ramaphosa has failed to seize this first opportunity to cut the size of cabinet. We should not have to wait for a review study to cut the waste. If Ramaphosa cut the cabinet to 15 ministries‚ we could have saved billions of rands and avoided a VAT hike altogether.