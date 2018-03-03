Four mines owned by the Gupta family will be back up and running on Saturday after some were shut down by striking workers for a little more than a week.

Louis Klopper‚ one of the business rescue practitioners appointed to run the mines‚ told the publication exclusively on Friday afternoon that by 6am on Saturday all the mines would be back up and running.

"In the past week I have driven more than 2‚000km between the four operations and am happy to say that operations will resume‚" Klopper said.

Workers at Optimum Coal near Middelburg in Mpumalanga‚ the flagship coal mine owned by the Gupta family‚ have been on strike since Saturday last week after salaries were not paid on February 25.

Workers at Koornfontein‚ near Optimum‚ and Brakfontein‚ near Delmas‚ followed suit in the week. Employees at the Gupta's fourth mine‚ Shiva Uranium‚ downed tools on Thursday also after salaries had not been paid.

But by Friday morning all salaries were paid and Klopper had visited each mine to discuss the resumption of work.

"I have had cordial and friendly discussions with the unions and labour at each mine and we reached agreements‚" he explained.