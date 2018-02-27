'This is a transitional cabinet' - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes he now leads a strong cabinet team.

This comes hours after a much anticipated cabinet reshuffle which resulted in ministers and deputy ministers linked to state capture and the Gupta family being fired.

Ministers who got the boot include Lynne Brown, Des van Rooyen, David Mahlobo, Bongani Bongo and Mosebenzi Zwane.

"This is a transitional cabinet, it's a cabinet that's going to take us to the next elections and that's how people should see it. It's a very strong cabinet," Ramaphosa told eNCA in the corridors of parliament.

He also urged the country to give some of his appointees an opportunity to prove themselves. Ramaphosa was lambasted for shuffling and not removing ministers like Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane.

“It's a cabinet that takes into account the very strength we've got in government and we've got some really good people and I'd like people to give them a chance, to give them an opportunity and we've got a very strong team and I'm hoping, knowing and believing that they will take us forward. So South Africa is moving forward with this cabinet,” said.

Ramaphosa was lauded for bringing back into well trusted cabinet ministers including Nhlanhla Nene, Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom.

He also appointed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the Presidency as minister of Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation.