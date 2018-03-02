Khusela Diko appointed as spokesperson to Cyril Ramaphosa

Former National Communications Manager Khusela Diko has been appointed spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes days after Diko resigned from her post at Luthuli house. She will assume her new role from March 12.

"It's really an honour to be given an opportunity to serve the president and the people of South Africa," Diko told SowetanLIVE.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the renewal President Ramaphosa has spoken about."

She said her new job ensures she is part of Ramaphosa's government which seeks to "position South Africa in its rightful place".

Diko possesses a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Laws.

The Presidency described Diko as a seasoned communicator and marketing professional.